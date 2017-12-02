- Advertisement -

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli is worth “more than £100 million.”

Pogba become the most expensive footballer in the world when he moved to Old Trafford from Juventus for £89.3m in 2016 but says 21-year-old Alli, who has been linked with United, is worth more than that.

“I think he is worth even more than £100m because you see how he plays — he is very talented but still very young,” the France international told the London Evening Standard after joining Alli at an adidas event this week.

“But he is mature as well — you can see that in his football. He can deal with the talk.

“You can see he doesn’t care. He should, and will, focus on his football, and the rest, they will always speak. Always focus on the field.”

Pogba’s first season back in the Premier League was dominated by talk of his transfer fee.

- Advertisement -

Pogba ended the campaign with nine goals in 51 games, as well as League Cup and Europa League winners’ medals.

It was not enough stop the debate about whether the 24-year-old was worth his world record fee, but the discussion has faded after Neymar’s €222m (£200m) move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Pogba added: “The player with the biggest price tag is more expensive now, so people don’t think about me, they don’t care about me. It is good. Me, I just care about football.

“I don’t think about the transfer because it is not me. That was between the clubs. The Neymar deal is special for me because it means journalists are not looking at the price any more.

“They are more looking at my performance on the pitch. That’s what matters.

“This season, there is less pressure for me and I can focus even more on my football.”