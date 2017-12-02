- Advertisement -

Riyad Mahrez has hit out at Leicester for denying him the chance to sign for Arsenal in the summer of 2016.

The attacker had just helped the Foxes to win the Premier League and was subject to intense interest from Arsene Wenger’s side.

He claims that he was told he could make a move to the Emirates by Leicester, only for those same voices to be thwarting a deal in talks that were hidden from the player.

“They said: ‘Yes, there will be no problems if something comes up’,” he told the Daily Mail. “But behind the scenes they were blocking me – talking to clubs but just not wanting to sell me.

- Advertisement -

N’Golo Kante was the only star performer of that Premier League-winning side to depart – and Mahrez knows why.

“N’Golo had a clause and when he left they stopped those clauses,” the 26-year-old said. “They said they would never give one to anyone after that.

“But I’m confident. Contract or no contract, I believe I will get to the top. When you have quality, and show it, there’s no problem.”

Mahrez has enjoyed a strong start to the latest campaign, scoring three goals, including the winner against Tottenham in midweek, and laying on a further five.