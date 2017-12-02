- Advertisement -

Sam Allardyce has said Marco Silva’s track record cannot be compared with his own as he prepares for his first game in charge of Everton.

Former Hull City manager Silva, now at Watford, had been strongly linked with a move to Goodison Park after the dismissal of Ronald Koeman.

But after Watford stood firm over Silva, Everton turned to former England manager Allardyce — who had at one stage ruled himself out — to lead them out of trouble.

And speaking ahead of the game against Huddersfield Town at Goodison Park, Allardyce said: “Let’s put it this way — if you look at my track record, why wouldn’t I be here irrespective of Marco Silva?

“I have every respect for Marco Silva, and I am not criticising Marco Silva, but Marco Silva’s track record has got no comparison whatsoever with mine because he got Hull City relegated.”

Hull’s relegation from the Premier League last season, despite a strong run of form following Silva’s arrival, was confirmed with a heavy defeat at Allardyce’s Palace.

Asked whether he felt Everton could make another attempt to bring in Silva in the summer, Allardyce added: “That is perception. We have to live in reality.

“The reality is that I was spoken to and I pulled out [of the running when he felt Everton had taken too long to make an offer] and then I came back in because they felt it was the right thing to do.

“I don’t know what went on before with Marco Silva — whether Marco Silva was before me, after me or in between me.

“All I know is they came for me and I said yes. It got sorted out in 48 hours.

“The club, I think, wanted to give [caretaker manager] David Unsworth the job first and foremost, before me and Silva.

“That is fine. I don’t worry. You can’t put all your eggs in one basket. You can’t say: ‘I’m going to go for one manager and that’s it.’ You have to see what is out there.”

Allardyce added that the Everton job would be the biggest he had taken at club level, saying: “Financially, and ambition wise, probably, yes.

“Newcastle was going to be the most ambitious club and best financially backed I was going to manage, in 2007, but that didn’t happen.”