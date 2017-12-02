- Advertisement -

Jupp Heynckes says Carlo Ancelotti is to blame for Bayern Munich’s lack of a backup striker for Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international, 29, remains in excellent form for the Bundesliga leaders, scoring 18 goals in 21 games in all competitions so far, but he has urged the club to bring in another attacker to take pressure off of him .

Lewandowski has also criticised former coach Ancelotti for a string of muscle injuries Bayern have struggled with this term, and Heynckes is also disappointed with his predecessor.

The 72-year-old says Ancelotti’s bad planning in the summer transfer window have left the Bavarian side thin up top and feels it will be a difficult issue to address in January.

“You have to realise that the coaches explicitly did not want a second top striker,” he told Suddeutsche Zeitung. “What should the club do in that case?

“In the winter we have to find someone adequate, which helps you for a couple of years, but that’s not easy.

“You have to plan things correctly in the summer.”

Despite their lack of options in attack, Bayern’s results have picked up under Heynckes, as last week’s 2-1 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach was their first in all competitions since Ancelotti’s last game.

He recently dismissed president Uli Hoeness’ claim that he could stay on as coach beyond this season, and clarified why he has no interest in staying in the job.

“I’m fit and it’s fun, but you never know how much time you have left to enjoy your life,” he said.