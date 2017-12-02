- Advertisement -

Tijjani Babangida has said the Super Eagles are condemned to beating Croatia in the opening Group D match at next year’s World Cup to ensure to reach the knockout rounds of the competition.

The Eagles open their Russia 2018 campaign on June 16.

And former Ajax Amsterdam flying winger Babangida, who featured at the 1998 World Cup in France, said he believes that for Nigeria to be sure of advancing beyond the group stage, a win against Croatia is not negotiable.

“There is never an easy group in the World Cup especially in a group like ours with a former World Cup winner like Argentina,” Babangida said.

“Croatia have never been pushovers, they are always a strong team.

“Iceland too won’t be easy, but Eagles must be focused right from the opening game against Croatia.

“If we could win our opening game, then we have a good chance of going through this group and be a lot more relaxed in the other games.”