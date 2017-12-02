- Advertisement -

Some Nigerians living in South Africa are optimistic that the Super Eagles will qualify from their group during the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Nigeria is in Group D with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

Saliu Habib Miller, the Publicity Secretary, Nigeria Union in South Africa, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Pretoria, South Africa that there was nothing to fear about the group.

Miller said: “We have a good team, well managed by Gernot Rohr.

“Remember, we recently defeated Argentina in an international friendly and we did well in that match.”

Miller said Nigeria could stand its own against Croatia and Iceland.

He said: “The matches in our group will be tough, but for me, there is nothing to fear.

“I am optimistic that we can survive the group and go beyond the second round.”

Chima Umealo, the President Abia Union, South Africa, said Nigeria can survive the “group of death” during the World Cup.

Umealo added: “It is on record that Nigeria won the first FIFA U-17 World Cup, became the first African country to win a gold medal in football at the Olympic Games.

“Therefore, it is possible that the team can go places in the World Cup.”

Trust Owoyele, Welfare Officer of the Nigeria Union, expressed similar sentiments, saying the Eagles should take every match as they come.

Owoyele said: “There is nothing to fear.

“We have a good team that can stand on their own.

“But my advice to them is not to underrate any team.”

Sidney Ihediwa, the traditional ruler of Abia indigenes in South Africa, said the Eagles had the potentials to win their group.

Ihediwa said: “We should remember that the Eagles survived a similar deadly group during the qualifying matches.

“I believe that they can survive the group and go beyond the second round.

“The players and officials must show character, zeal and drive to win all their matches.

“They should not fear names, but play their usual game.”

Chicaodili Nwanedo, the Chairman, Nigeria Union, North West Province of South Africa, said the only team he feared in the group was Croatia.

Nwanedo said: “We know the potentials of other teams, except Croatia.

“The Eagles should ensure that they win their group matches and go beyond the second round.”