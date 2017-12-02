- Advertisement -

Miscreants suspected to be political thugs have attacked the local office of the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission in Mkpat Enin local Government area.

Eyewitnesses told newsmen who went to monitor the council poll that although the Police attached to the office succeeded in arresting two of the miscreants, the situation became more chaotic after the arrival of some PDP chieftains at the scene.

The miscreants were said to have tried to forcefully gain entrance into the AKISIEC office while attacking the PDP chieftains.

It was even reported in the social media that an APC chieftain in Ikot Ekpene LGA Chief Sunny Ibanga was arrested by the Police for allged possession of firearms.

- Advertisement -

But the state Police Public Relations Officer Bala Elkana has denied the reports.

Voting however started about 11am in some local government areas such as Nsit Ibom, Nsit Ubium and Ibesikpo Asutan.

One Mr. Effiong at Ndiya ward in Nsit Ubium local government area said, “Election is going on here. I have cast my votes. We are only waiting for the result to be declared before I go back to my house.

“And I think everything is going on peacefully here as you can see . i don’t know about other wards . But voting is going on in Ndiya ward”