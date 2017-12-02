- Advertisement -

Striker Odion Ighalo has named skipper Mikel Obi, Victor Moses as well as ‘Oyibo Wall’ Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong as the players who give him the most confidence going into next year’s World Cup.

Ighalo is set to make his World Cup debut in Russia and he has picked the teammates who give him the most confidence.

”With all due respect, the players who give me the biggest confidence are Mikel, Ogenyi Onazi, who never stops running, Victor Moses as well the central defenders William Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun as well as Alex Iwobi,” the former Watford striker said in a television programme.

Ighalo further spoke on Victor Moses, who finished as Nigeria top scorer in the qualifiers with three goals.

“Victor Moses can deliver any time and any where,” he hailed.

“He scores goals, takes on defences and wins for the team.

“We need him at the World Cup because when he’s fit he can do magic at World Cup.”