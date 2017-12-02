- Advertisement -

Nigeria defender, Shehu Abdullahi, is confident that with the present crop of players in the Super Eagles, Nigeria will excel in the Group D of the Russia 2018 World Cup.

The Super Eagles were drawn in Group D along with Argentina, Iceland who will be debuting at the World Cup and Croatia in the Fiday’s final draw at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia.

Abdullahi who played a key role in the Super Eagles qualifying for the World Cup, expresses firm confidence in the ability of Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr, but however admits Group D would be tough.

“Our group is competitive, challenging and demanding. We have players in a very good moments and the coach is very detailed. Bring on the World Cup, we are ready!

“Nigerians be our 12th man in every game,” Abdullahi wrote on his Twitter handle.