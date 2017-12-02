- Advertisement -

Super Eagles main rivals in Group D of the 2018 World Cup, Argentina and Croatia have spoken on their expectations against the three-time African champions in Russia.

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli, whose team last month fell 4-2 to Nigeria in a friendly, said they hope to avenge that loss in Russia next year.

“Nigeria are unpredictable,” Sampaoli told TyC Sports Television.

“They are very quick. We recently overcame them clearly in the first half, but they got a result later.

“We have to beat them.”

Argentina and Nigeria will do battle on June 26 in St.Petersburg.

Croatia, who will open their Russia 2018 campaign against the Eagles on June 16, also stressed on the speed of the Eagles.

“Nigeria is a young team. They have fast players,” Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic told HTV.

“We have to be careful. We will have plenty of time to study them.”