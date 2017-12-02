- Advertisement -

As reactions continue to pour in following Friday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup draws, Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi assures that the Super Eagles will be ready to take on their Group D opponents.

The World Cup draw which was held at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, saw the Eagles drawn in Group D along with Argentina, debutant Iceland and Croatia.

It will be the fifth time Nigeria and Argentina will clash at the World Cup, while they face Croatia and Iceland for the very first time at the senior level.

- Advertisement -

And reacting to the outcome of the draw, Onazi tasked the five African representatives; Nigeria, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt to do the continent proud.

He also sought divine favour, for a successful World Cup outing.

“Nothing good comes easy. Now we know our group. We will prepare mentally, physically, tactically… it’s time for Africa to make the difference. With God on our side nothing is impossible,” Onazi wrote on his verified Twitter handle.