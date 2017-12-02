- Advertisement -

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, is optimistic that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will qualify from Group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup fixtures in Russia.

Dalung stated this after the draw on Friday at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, where Nigeria was drawn in Group D with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

The Minister said if qualitative friendly games are lined up for the team, the Super Eagles will get beyond the quarterfinals stage.

He said: “I’m confident of Super Eagles’ qualification from Group D.

“It is not an easy group considering the calibre of teams we have in that group.

“We met Argentina earlier in a friendly match and beat them but it won’t be that easy at the World Cup so Nigeria will need to beware of Argentines at the competition proper.

“Coincidentally, Iceland and Croatia were in the same Group 1 of the European qualifying round for the World Cup so it’s not going to be an easy group to qualify from.

- Advertisement -

“However, I’m confident that if we prepare our team adequately, we will make a decent appearance in Russia.”

Dalung also used the occasion of the World Cup draw to congratulate the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, who celebrated his 47th birthday on the day.

He said: “I want to congratulate the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, on his 47th birthday and to wish him the best.

“So far, he has done so well for football since he took over, especially being able to qualify Nigeria for the World Cup and other landmark achievements.

“I wish him success in his future assignments.”

Meanwhile, the NFF President has described the Super Eagles Group D fixtures as decent.

Pinnick said: “It’s a decent group.

“We are good with our group.

“With prayers and decent preparations, we will surely go through easily.”