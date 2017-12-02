- Advertisement -

Paul Pogba may be very much a Manchester United player, but the Frenchman admits to being a fan of Arsenal.

The 24-year-old was given his big break by the Red Devils after emerging out of their academy system.

Those at Old Trafford thought so much of him that having seen him depart for Juventus, they spent £89 million bringing him back in the summer of 2016.

Pogba is now striving to deliver further success at the Theatre of Dreams, but he concedes that he was a supporter of United’s fierce foes in north London growing up.

“In France, they were very big – they had a lot of French players,” Pogba told Football Focus ahead of a meeting between United and the Gunners at Emirates Stadium.

“I was a big fan of Arsenal, Thierry Henry, I was watching him.

“I was a little fan, not a crazy fan, but I was watching a lot of Arsenal games.

“They have always been a great club.”

Pogba has made a welcome return to the United ranks over recent weeks after being forced to sit out 12 games with a hamstring problem.

Jose Mourinho is delighted to have him back, but has admitted to facing a “dilemma” when it comes to getting the midfielder back up to speed.

Pogba is still working on his match sharpness, but revealed earlier this week that he does not enjoy the defensive side of training as the Red Devils ready themselves for competitive action.

He told reporters: “My favourite part is the game at the end of the session.

“The worst is the same for everyone I think – the tactics.

“Defensive tactics because you just have to drill, you don’t have the ball. I always learned playing with my friends.”

Pogba and Co will need to get their tactics right at the Emirates on Saturday, as United cannot afford any slip-ups in a Premier League title race which continues to see them trying to chase down arch-rivals Manchester City.