- Advertisement -

Iceland captain Aron Gunnarsson is wary of his side’s 2018 World Cup Group D opponent, the Super Eagles, stating that they will face a ‘physically strong’ Nigerian team in Russia.

Debutants, Iceland have been drawn in Group D along with Nigeria, Argentina and Croatia.

Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side qualified against all odds in group I of the European World Cup qualifying zone that had Croatia, Turkey, Finland, Kosovo and Ukraine.

The Cardiff City midfielder who was part of the fairly tale run that saw Iceland finish top of the qualifying group with 22 points, two ahead of Croatia who also qualified through the playoffs, is looking forward to the experience in Russia but admits it will be difficult for Iceland to qualify from the group.

- Advertisement -

“This is an incredibly difficult group,” Gunnarsson told ksi.is after the draw in Moscow on Friday. “This will be an experience, but really difficult.

“Argentina have one of the strongest squads in football but the Nigerian players are great athletes, physically strong and it’s difficult to cope with them.”

Iceland will open their campaign against two time World Champions, Argentina on the 16th of June at the Otkrytiye Arena in Moscow before facing Nigeria at the Volgograd Stadium, Volgograd six days later.

They will rekindle their rivalry with Croatia in their final group game Rostov-on-Don Stadium on the 26th of June.