Argentina legend Diego Maradona says that La Albiceleste have a feasible challenge in their 2018 FIFA World Cup group.

The South American giants were pitted against Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria in Group D on Friday.

Nigeria recently stunned Argentina 4-2 in an international friendly in Russia, the host nation of next’s tournament.

Maradona, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all-time, reflected on the draw.

”It is a feasible challenge because of the type of teams,” Maradona said.

“Argentina have to step up their game,” the retired attacker was speaking after draw.

“They can not play as badly as they are doing.”

Nigeria’s first Group D game will be against Croatia on 16 June 2018, while Argentina will face Iceland on the same day.