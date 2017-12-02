- Advertisement -

Legendary Tunisian defender Radhi Jaidi has a word of warning to the five African representatives at the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

Tunisia, Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal and Morocco are the five teams that will represent Africa in next year’s tournament which is scheduled to be hosted by Russia.

Jaidi, who earned 105 caps and played at both the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, has advised the five teams.

“You need a strong team, strong players who can deal with the standards of the World Cup,” Jaidi told BBC Sport.

“Sometimes we don’t have the right balance.

“Players are not always ready due to some issues and problems with the federations.”

The retired defender played for English sides Bolton Wanderers, Birmingham City, and Southampton.

Jaidi, who is now in his fifth year as a coach at Southampton’s academy, said he also hopes to manage the Carthage Eagles in future.

“As a young coach it’s always a dream to manage your country and succeed. I have been playing for Tunisia and why not coach Tunisia when it needs me,” he added.