Former Nigeria star Emmanuel Amuneke has sounded that only hard work, self-belief and concentration will see the Super Eagles beyond the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The World Cup draw was held in Moscow Friday, pitting Nigeria, Iceland and Croatia in the same first round group.

With many already tagging Group D difficult following the presence of Argentina, Iceland and Croatia, Amuneke said that there wouldn’t have been any easy group since all the 32 countries who qualified represent the best of their respective continents.

He said the Super Eagles have the potential to go through if they prepared well, remained focused and have self-belief among other things.

“No doubt Argentina are a strong football team, same goes for Croatia and Iceland,” Amuneke said.

“It is a tough group no doubt but could there have been any easy group since there are no more minnows in football?

“All the 32 teams are the best on their continents, so I think all that the Super Eagles need do is to prepare well, focus well and above all have that self-belief that they can do it.”

The former Barcelona left winger cautioned against emphasis on the 4-2 comeback win by Nigeria over Argentina in last month’s friendly.

“These are two different games, a friendly is always a friendly, totally different from a competitive game”, he warned, adding that our previous wins over Argentina in friendly matches have not translated to victories in competitive games at the senior level.