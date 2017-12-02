- Advertisement -

Coach Adeboye Onigbinde has sensationally declared that Nigeria would have won the 2002 World Cup in Korea/Japan but for the internal squabbles that overtook his team at the championship.

The Super Eagles failed to go past the first round in Korea/Japan, but Onigbinde said he strongly believed if not for the bickerings that bedeviled his team at the World Cup, Nigeria would have made history.

“There was nothing stopping us from winning the World Cup (in 2002), but for internal problems in my team,” Onigbinde told Channels Television.

“If we had drawn with Argentina and beaten Sweden, we would have qualified for the next round and we could have gone all the way to win the World Cup.”

He said the biggest problem his team faced was the attitude of some of the players.

“The attitude of some of the players made me to overhaul the team after we lost to both Argentina and Sweden and we drew with England in our final group game,” he recalled.

Onigbinde has now back Nigeria to go all the way and win the World Cup next year in Russia.

“I said this a few months ago and some people thought it was a joke,” he said.

“It’s possible, let’s prepare World Cup and Nigeria can win the World Cup.”

Nigeria are drawn in Group D along with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

They open their Russia 2018 campaign on the night of June 16 against Croatia.