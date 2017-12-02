- Advertisement -

Nigeria defender Elderson Echiejile has expressed his satisfaction with the Super Eagles Group D 2018 World Cup group draw.

The Super Eagles were drawn for the fifth time in the group stage with Argentina, with Iceland and Croatia making up the pool.

The Gernot Rohr-led side will start their 2018 World Cup journey against Croatia.

Reacting to the draw that was held inside the Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, Echiejile however stressed the importance of proper preparation ahead of the World Cup.

“Excited about our group. The Journey wouldn’t be without challenges but with hard work, preparation and focus we will do our thing,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

Echiejile was part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa but miss the last one in Brazil due to injury.