Former Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen has warned the Super Eagles to be wary of Iceland and Croatia in a 2018 World Cup group that also has Argentina.

“It’s not a bad draw. But we must be wary of newcomers Iceland and Croatia,” Eguavoen said.

“It’s good that we are seen as the underdogs of the group because this would help the team. But we must make sure we get the preparation right.”

Eguavoen, who was in the 1994 World Cup team who lost 2-1 to Argentina, noted that the Argentines would not be easy to beat.

“Argentina will not be easy for us. But the good thing is that we play them last in the group,” he said.

“So it’s very important that we win our first game of the group as that would give the team a lot of confidence going into the competition.”