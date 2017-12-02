- Advertisement -

Michael Babatunde has said he remains hopeful of a Super Eagles recall, while saying that with proper preparation Nigeria can go beyond Group D which has Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

Babatunde, who was on target Friday in his team’s Qatar SC 3-2 league win, said all the Eagles need to do is believe in themselves.

“I saw the draw and I must say, it’s not a bad one,” he said.

“We got Argentina again just like 2014. But I think the Eagles can make it out of the group if we get the right preparation and stay focused and dedicated.”

The former Dnipro of Ukraine star expressed confidence that the Eagles will surpass the expectation of many, while stressing that he is still hopeful of a look-in from Gernot Rohr in time for Russia 2018.

“You know that this present Eagles have something going for them and that is age. They are very young and this would count in our favour.,” he said

“But that is not to say they lack experience because players like Mikel, Ahmed Musa, Victor Moses, who we were all together at the last World Cup, are still in the team.”