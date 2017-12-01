- Advertisement -

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has admitted his team will no longer surprise Argentina at next year’s World Cup in Russia after a recent 4-2 win in a friendly, while also revealing he will consider a friendly against Serbia to prepare for an opening Group D clash against Croatia.

The Super Eagles have been drawn for a fifth time with Argentina at the World Cup.

They are also pitched against Croatia and Iceland in Group D and play their first game on June 16 against Croatia.

The Franco-German spoke at length about his expectations at Russia 2018 after the draw was staged in Moscow today.

“We are in an interesting group with good teams who are better ranked than us by FIFA,” Rohr began.

- Advertisement -

“We have to prepare well for our opening game (vs Croatia). We could play a friendly against Serbia, who play a similar football to Croatia.

“They beat Greece in the playoffs to qualify for the World Cup.

“Our second game is against Iceland. They are a good team, they are strong physically and they have the best fans in Europe.

“Argentina we know them, they are a very good team.

“It will be more difficult now than before because they know how we play and so we can’t surprise them.

“They will play with Messi (who did not play against Nigeria in a recent friendly which Argentina lost 4-2).

“Perhaps, our final group game against Argentina will be the final for our qualification to the next round.”