Former Nigeria international Austin Eguavoen has warned the Super Eagles not to concentrate only on Argentina but must take their opening Group D match at the 2018 World Cup against Croatia very seriously.

The Super Eagles will for the fifth time face Argentina, Croatia and debutantes Iceland next, according to the draw held in Moscow on Friday.

The Eagles will kick off their campaign against Croatia who finished third at the France 1998 World Cup.

Speaking as a guest on SuperSport during the draw, Eguavoen said that beating Croatia is a must for the Eagles.

“It is not only Argentina that are in the group, we have to first of all worry about Croatia,” Eguavoen who represented Nigeria at the USA 1994 and France 1998 World Cups said.

“Once we go past that hurdle, we can start talking about other teams.

The former Super Eagles coach to the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt added: “We are like underdogs, that’s the way people are looking at it but if the Germans, Spanish and Brazilians had crossed our path, they would also be worried.

“It won’t be easy against Argentina though, they’ll want revenge for that 4-2 friendly defeat and they have quality players like Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero among others. Iceland too can’t be written off.”