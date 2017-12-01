- Advertisement -

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will begin their 2018 World Cup campaign against Croatia on the 16 June.

The three-time African Cup of Nations winners who qualified for the World Cup for a sixth time will face Croatia at the Kaliningrad Stadium in their opening game.

Gernot Rohr’s side will face Iceland at the Volgograd Arena six days.

The first and only time Nigeria met Iceland was in an international friendly in Reykjavik, August 22, 1981, Nigeria lost 3-0.

The Super Eagles will face Argentina in their final group game on 2 June at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in their final group game.

The Super Eagles have met Argentina four times at the World Cup and lost all the games but have never faced Croatia and Iceland in the tournament.

Nigeria qualified from the African zone with an unbeaten record, winning four of their group games and drawing two in Group D which had Zambia, Algeria and Cameroon.

Nigeria’s 2018 World Cup Group Schedule:

16 June, 2018: Croatia vs Nigeria (Kaliningrad Stadium)

22 June, 2018: Nigeria vs Iceland (Volgograd Arena)

26 June, 2018: Nigeria vs Argentina (Saint Petersburg Stadium)