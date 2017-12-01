- Advertisement -

Former Super Eagles forward Victor Ikpeba believes the team must be at their best to make it beyond the group stage at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Gernot Rohr’s men who will making their sixth appearance in Russia will feature in Group D along with Argentina, Croatia and debutants Iceland.

“Argentina are clearly the favourites in the group but one can’t underrate Croatia and Iceland,” the former Monaco of France striker said during his analysis on SuperSport after the draw.

“Croatia and Argentina are no pushovers and we have to be at our best to beat the two countries.

“The good thing is that we are playing Croatia first and then Iceland in our second game. Our target must be to get maximum points in the first game against Croatia as that will boost the confidence of players.

“Then we must make sure we beat Iceland to avoid the pressure of having to beat Argentina in the last group game.

“Personally, I think it is a fair draw for us.”