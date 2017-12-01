- Advertisement -

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been drawn in a fair first round Group D with perennial opponents Argentina, Iceland and Croatia.

The Eagles have already clashed with Argentina four times at the World Cup – 1994, 2002, 2010, 2014.

They have lost all these matches.

However, the Eagles have most recently recorded two famous wins over the South Americans in friendlies.

The last was last month when they beat them 4-2 in Krasnodar, Russia.

The three-time African champions will play their opening game against Croatia.

Nigeria have never clashed with Iceland at full international level.