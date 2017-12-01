- Advertisement -

Striker Odion Ighalo has described as “tough” first round group that has pitted the Super Eagles with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland, but Nigeria could still get out of this group.

Their first game will be June 16 at Kaliningrad against Croatia.

“It’s a tough group for us, but the other teams will also be wary of Nigeria,” said Ighalo.

“It’s possible to come out of this group. We have what it takes to come out of this group.”

However, the former Watford striker warned that Iceland will not be the whipping boys of this group.

“Iceland won’t be pushovers after what they showed at the last Euros, where they shocked out a team like England,” Ighalo warned.

Former Nigeria coach Austin Eguavoen also expressed confidence the Eagles will go past the group stage.

“It’s do-able, especially if we could go past Croatia,” he said.

“We can’t afford to lose our first game.

“It will not be easy against Argentina again, but good enough we are not playing against them first.”