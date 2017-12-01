- Advertisement -

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has shed the light on why Egyptian international Mohamed Salah was crucial in their 3-0 win on Wednesday against Stoke City.

Salah netted a brace as they downed Stoke in the English Premier League, but eyebrows were raised when the 25-year-old was benched for the start of the match.

However, Klopp’s decision turned out to be a clever move as he brought him on for the last 20 minutes to see his summer signing bag a brace.

“Thank you is all I said to Mohamed Salah, it is nice to come on in a situation like this,” Klopp said after the match.

“We have a lot of work to do, with Peter Crouch on the pitch it make it difficult and they are good on the ground but we have to keep fighting for the second ball.

- Advertisement -

“It was very deserved and we are very happy.”

On the other hand, Klopp added that he was impressed by the impact of the substitutes who were coming on in three degree weather.

“It is obviously good for us,” he told the official website. “It is difficult for all of the players coming on with this temperature.

“Last week we had a little bit of a problem [with the players that came on against Chelsea] and the next day more problems than the players that started, obviously sitting on the bench is not too nice, but today it worked really well. Two fantastic goals, to be honest.”