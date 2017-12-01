- Advertisement -

FIFA President, Mr. Gianni Infantino, has congratulated his NFF counterpart, Amaju Pinnick, on his 44th birthday.

Pinnick added another year on Friday, 1st December.

In his short letter, Infantino said, “On this very special day, let me extend my sincerest wishes to you for lots of luck, happiness, good health and success.

“I sincerely hope that you will find time to spend a wonderful day with your family and your friends. Many happy returns of the day and kind personal regards.”

Incidentally, both Infantino and Pinnick are in Moscow, Russia for Friday’s Final Draw for the 21st FIFA World Cup finals.

Also, Super Eagles’ defender Abdullahi Shehu on his Twitter handle gave big kudos to Pinnick for Nigeria’s qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

“I’m using this opportunity to appreciate your good work and the Federation’s support. We made it successfully to Russia because of the perfect logistics put in place by your board. Wishing you the best in life. Great leader!”

- Advertisement -

It has, indeed, been a magnificent past year for the NFF boss, during which he was appointed Member of the Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions, won election as Member of the CAF Executive Committee, was made President of AFCON and was appointed Member of the CAF Emergency Committee.

On the field, the Super Eagles made light work of a difficult group in the African series to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a match to spare and; the Super Eagles B also qualified for the 5th African Nations Championship.

On the corporate front, an aggressive marketing drive has continued to bear fruits with several corporate bodies teaming up with the Federation and several others lining up to associate with Nigerian Football.

Legacy projects are also afoot with the NFF in the process of building Mini-Secretariats for Football Associations in the various States and football fields in all local councils in the Federation.