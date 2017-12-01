Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says he will accept his FA misconduct charge and pay the fine following his sending-off against Swansea on Wednesday night.
The Italian was sent to the stands by referee Neil Swarbrick towards the end of the first half of Chelsea’s 1-0 victory after furiously protesting the award of a Swansea goal-kick.
He later apologised to Swarbrick and fourth official Lee Mason but was charged on Thursday.
He had until 6pm on Tuesday, December 5, to respond but does not plan to contest the charge and will accept the punishment, which is anticipated to be an £8,000 fine as he is subject to a standard FA charge.
Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle, Conte said: “I think it’s right to accept and to pay the fine.
“I want to respect this decision and also to pay this fine.”