The five World Cup teams from Africa will get $500,000 each from the continental governing body to help prepare for the tournament.

The Confederation of African Football says the money is “mainly to strengthen and improve the technical supervision of each team.”

The soccer federations of Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia will also get $1.5 million from FIFA toward their preparations.

At previous FIFA tournaments, some African teams have been affected by disputes over unpaid bonuses promised to players.

In 2014, Ghana’s government sent $3 million on a chartered plane to Brazil during the tournament to pay players ahead of their final group game. The money was to be deducted from FIFA prize money earned by Ghana.