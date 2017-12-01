- Advertisement -

Legendary Ghana midfielder Michael Essien believes that Chelsea can still defend their English Premier League (EPL) title.

Third-placed Chelsea currently find themselves 11 points behind league log leaders Manchester City, who are still undefeated this season.

Essien, who played for Chelsea between 2005 and 2014, stated that the Blues have a big squad that can stand up to every game,

“It’s make it or break it — December, it’s always very difficult,” Essien told ESPN.

- Advertisement -

“After December you can tell who’s going to win the title. Chelsea have a big squad that can stand up to every game, so I hope they can go through December in a good way.

“You can’t say the title race is over just yet, but 11 points is quite a lot especially with Man City being very dangerous at the moment,” the 34-year-old added.

”It seems like no one can stop them, but I still think someone can. It’s up to Chelsea to win their games and keep up with City, and hopefully Chelsea don’t slip up.”

Essien, who is currently on the books of Indonesian club Persib Bandung, won two EPL titles with Chelsea.