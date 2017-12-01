- Advertisement -

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Friday thrashed A Ten Padora Football Club of Coal Camp 4-0 in one of their pre-season matches for the forthcoming league season.

Osas Okoro gave Rangers the lead in the first 45th minute while Godwin Zaki increased the tally in the 80th minute.

The 3rd and 4th goals came from the boots of Chukwuebuka Okeke and Ifeanyi Egwim in the 85th and 90th minute.

Speaking after the match, Rangers coach, Olugbenga Ogunbote, said the players still need to improve their game.

“Despite this victory, much is still expected from the players, and we must play as a unit to achieve our goals for the forthcoming season,” he said.

The coach said his team still needs to be more offensive their style of play.

He said they also have to defend as a unit.

Rangers had on Nov. 30, pipped Udala FC of Awka 2-0, with Chukwuebuka Okeke and Chiamaka Madu scoring in the second stanza.

Okeke scored for the flying antelopes in the 49th minute while Madu put the game to rest in the 84th minute.

Speaking to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the coach of Udala FC, Chuks Ndigwe expressed satisfaction with his players’ performance.

Ndigwe, who once pitched tent with Gabros International and Lobi Stars of Markudi, said the two teams played a fantastic game.

“Rangers has fantastic players with a sound coach, I give 98 percent to both teams.

“Though we lost, we have learnt a lot from them and we were in no way intimidated.

”It is just that we are still behind in terms of exposure and experience,’’ Ndigwe said.