The former coach of the Golden Eagles, Godwin Izilein, says Nigeria needs players that will make name for the country at the World Cup and not those who want to know Russia.

He stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Benin on Thursday.

He said with players with who were hungry for success and make name for themselves, the country would surpass her previous record of second round qualification at the Mundial.

Izilein, who was also a former coach of the Super Falcons, expressed happiness with the plan so far made by the the country football handlers towards a successful outing in Russia.

“I am happy with the preparation being made by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), especially with the match against Argentina and plan to play about five grade A friendlies.

“If the coaches can match this up by going for players who will make name for the country and not those who only want to be in Russia to know the country, tremendous success awaits the Nigeria.”

Speaking further, Izilein said the coaches must work hard in the area of goal keeping .

“I am really worried about our goalkeeper. We are all witness to the first goal scored by the Argentines in the friendly. For me, we need to bring Enyeama back to man the goal post for us.

“We have top quality strikers in the team now that Ahmed Musa may most likely be edged out of the team to Russia.

“Similarly, I am also happy with top performance of the team’s new recruit in the left and right wing of the defence.

“The competition there is now good to the extent that Echiejele needs to work had to retain what had naturally became his.

“I must warn our handlers to be careful not to use sentiment and ethnicity to select players for the world cup,” he said.