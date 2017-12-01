- Advertisement -

The club future of Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans is expected to be clarified when he holds talks with new West Bromwich Albion boss Alan Pardew.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Leicester all failed with summer bids for the 29-year-old Albion captain, whom the Baggies value at over £30m.

The club plan to offer a new contract and Pardew is keen to meet Evans after being appointed team boss on Wednesday.

“Jonny is a fabulous player and very important for the club,” said Pardew.

- Advertisement -

“I am looking forward to seeing him and will have a good old discussion with him.”

Evans has a contract until 2019 after joining from Manchester United for £6m, rising to £8m in 2015.

He scored an own goal as Albion drew 2-2 with Newcastle on Wednesday but will skipper the side when Pardew takes charge for the first time against former club Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Evans has made 67 appearances for Northern Ireland who were controversially beaten by Switzerland in the World Cup play-offs.