Enugu Rangers have announced the signing of five new players ahead of the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

Top on the list of the new signings is goalkeeper Femi Thomas who joined the Flying Antelopes as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Rivers United.

Thomas who has represented Nigeria at youth level and was part of the home-based Super Eagles squad to the 2016 African Nations Championship in Rwanda will compete for a starting berth in the team witj Ghanaian duo, Nana Bonsu and Seidu Mutawakilu.

Midfielder Ugonna Anyora also linked up with the Coal City side on a free transfer after the expiration of his deal with Swedish outfit Assyriska FF.

The 26-year-old player who started out with Rangers youth team, has previously featured for Norwegian clubs; Haugesund and Bonefoss BK.

The Umuahia club have also signed two forwards, Richard Jonathan and Godwin from Wikki Tourists and Abia Warriors respectively, while little known Francis Shederack teamed up with them from Rivers United.

The seven-time NPFL champions will look forward to a better outing next season after finishing in a disappointing 14th position last term