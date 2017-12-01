- Advertisement -

Gernot Rohr has said he is excited with a new two-year contract offered him by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), describing it as a great challenge.

He also said the contract extension means a vote of confidence and continuity for the Super Eagles.

Franco-German coach Rohr, 64, qualified Nigeria for next year’s World Cup undefeated.

He signed an initial two-year contract with Nigeria in August 2016.

“To me, new contract means confidence and continuity,” Rohr stated.

“It is a great challenge also in a big country like Nigeria.

“We have to do more.

“We had the youngest team to qualify for the World Cup and I want us to make more progress.”

Rohr has previously handled Gabon, Niger and Burkina Faso after working with several European clubs including Bordeaux and OGC Nice.

