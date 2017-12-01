- Advertisement -

France Football magazine has tipped Egypt and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah to beat Victor Moses and other nominees to this year’s prestigious CAF Player of the Year.

“In view of what he achieved in 2017, he seems more than ever to succeed Algeria and Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez as the winner of the CAF Player of the Year,” said France Football in a special story on the Egypt star.

The awards ceremony will be staged on January 4 in Accra, Ghana.

Salah and Victor Moses are also in the running for the BBC African Footballer of the Year.

Salah is the leading scorer in the Premier League with 12 goals.

His goals also helped Egypt to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia after a 28-year absence.