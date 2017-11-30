- Advertisement -

Manchester City are set to open talks with top scorer Raheem Sterling over a new contract, Sky Sports reports.

The England winger has been in sensational form for City this season and has scored 13 goals in 19 appearances.

Sterling has over two-and-a-half years remaining on his current contract, but City have told Sky Sports they intend to open discussions with him over a new deal.

City did not give a timescale on when they will begin talks with the 22-year-old, who netted a 96th-minute winner against Southampton on Wednesday.

Sterling joined City from Premier League rivals Liverpool in July 2015 in a deal worth up to £49m and has netted 34 goals in 113 appearances for the club.

Arsenal were interested in bringing Sterling to the Emirates in the summer, but were unwilling to negotiate a deal that would have seen Alexis Sanchez join City.

City currently sit eight points clear at the top of the Premier League having won 13 of their 14 matches and welcome West Ham to the Etihad on Sunday.