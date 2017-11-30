- Advertisement -

Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has completed his transfer to Enyimba.

Ezenwa was a free agent after his contract with FC Ifeanyiubah ended this past season.

He is expected to join Enyimba in Kano for the Ahlan Pre-Season Tournament, which kicks off tomorrow.

“Ezenwa has completed his transfer to Enyimba and he will join the team in Kano for the Ahlan Pre-Season Competition,” a source said.

There is a get-out clause in his contract with Enyimba which will allow him to leave should he agree a move overseas before the end of his year-long deal.

He is a direct replacement for Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda, who will not be returning to the Aba club for the new season.

Ezenwa, who has also been capped by Nigeria at U20 and U23 levels, has previously featured for Sharks, Sunshine Stars and Ocean Boys.