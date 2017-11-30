- Advertisement -

Antonio Conte has been charged with misconduct by the FA following his sending-off against Swansea on Wednesday night.

The Chelsea boss was sent to the stands after remonstrating with the officials for what he perceived as time wasting by the Swansea players.

Following the game, Conte said: “I saw that the opponent was wasting time and that is the reason I spoke a few times with the fourth official.

“I didn’t see that the situation hadn’t changed and I was frustrated with the fourth official.

“For this reason, I have to apologise to him and the referee. In that moment, I was angry but I know that is it right to apologise to them.”

The FA have given the Italian until 6pm on Tuesday, December 5 to respond to the charge.