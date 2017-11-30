- Advertisement -

Sam Allardyce has signed an 18-month deal to become Everton’s new manager.

The 63-year-old ex-England boss is the permanent successor to Ronald Koeman, who was sacked in October with the club 18th in the Premier League.

The Toffees earned two victories from their eight matches under caretaker boss David Unsworth.

His final game in charge was Wednesday’s Premier League victory over West Ham at Goodison Park, which Allardyce watched from the stands.

Allardyce has been out of work since leaving Crystal Palace in May.

Everton, who are now 13th in the league and face Huddersfield on Saturday, are yet to confirm his appointment.

Koeman guided Everton to seventh place last season – his first in charge – but was sacked the day after a 5-2 home defeat by Arsenal on 22 October.

The Toffees spent more than £130m on new players in the summer but have struggled without last season’s top scorer Romelu Lukaku, who was sold to Manchester United for £75m in July.

Allardyce left Palace after just five months – his first job since an ill-fated one-game spell as England manager – having led the club to eight wins in 21 games to secure a 14th-place finish in the league.