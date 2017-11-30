- Advertisement -

Russian police will visit Old Trafford and Anfield next week as part of their preparations for next summer’s World Cup.

The British Embassy in Moscow has revealed that a delegation will attend Manchester United and Liverpool’s next European games, against CSKA Moscow and Spartak Moscow respectively, as part of ongoing discussions with British police.

Both clubs played in Russia in September and there were no major incidents reported around either game.

“The embassy is taking a delegation of Russian police officers to the UK next week for the Champions League matches,” Tom Regan, Her Majesty’s Consul, told Sky Sports. “We’re going to intensify and continue our cooperation with the local authorities here and we hope that we have a World Cup to look back on fondly.”

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has launched ‘Be on the Ball’, a campaign providing advice and information to British football fans.

Further talks are planned with FIFA’s competition organisers over issues involving discriminatory behaviour towards supporters. Embassy officials are confident England fans will receive a warm welcome.

“I think they can expect a friendly welcome,” said Regan. “I’ve been in Russia for two years and the preparations have really intensified over that period. We’ve visited all 11 cities. There’s a genuine air of anticipation.

“I think, for us, we hope fans will look at our travel advice. We’ve prepared specific advice, including practical tips, to make sure they come and have the best time possible.

“Local organisers are responsible for ensuring that everyone can enjoy themselves, on and off the pitch. We will continue to work with them, between now and the World Cup, to ensure anyone, of any background, can come and enjoy themselves.”

The British Embassy in Moscow is encouraging England fans from all backgrounds to attend next summer’s competition.

Mobile embassies will be installed at every venue to feature England, offering consular support for supporters. England will find out their World Cup group opponents at the draw tomorrow.