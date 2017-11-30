- Advertisement -

Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa says the team spirit in the Super Eagles will get the team to shine at next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria were unbeaten on their way to qualifying for Russia 2018, but they face a tough first round World Cup group when the draw is staged in Moscow tomorrow as they are in pot 4, which has the lowest ranked teams.

However, Ezenwa has maintained the Eagles can still shine in Russia because there is a great spirit in the team.

“We have the solidarity, we have the love and with hard work we can take on any team qualify from any group we find ourselves”, Ezenwa said.

The goalkeeper, who is set to soon join Enyimba, also spoke on the chances of the country in next year’s CHAN in Morocco.

“We cannot afford to underrate any team,” he warned.

“We’ll approach each game as a cup final.

“Libya have won it before. We have solidarity in the team and this will propel us.

“What we need most is the luck to see us through.”

Rwanda and Equatorial Guinea are the other team’s in Nigeria’s group.