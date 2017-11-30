- Advertisement -

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirmed Alexandre Lacazette will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash against Manchester United with the groin injury he suffered during Wednesday’s 5-0 win over Huddersfield.

Lacazette struck the opening goal to spark Arsenal’s victory at the Emirates Stadium, only to trudge out of the clash at half-time.

Wenger confirmed the striker’s injury after the win, where Oliver Giroud bagged a brace and Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil also found the back of the net.

“Lacazette has a groin problem and will be out certainly for Saturday’s game,” Wenger said.

Meanwhile, Wenger has labelled Santi Cazorla’s latest injury setback “disastrous” but still hopes the midfielder can play again before the end of the season.

Cazorla announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he had to undergo a ninth operation on his troublesome heel injury, which has kept him off the pitch for more than a year.

- Advertisement -

And Wenger said that was “a big blow” to both the Spain international and the team.

“That’s for me the disastrous, sad news of the day,” Wenger said after the win over Huddersfield. “I feel really sorry for Santi. He’s a guy I admire, that we all love here, who came into training every day with a smile because he loves so much the game. And for him not to be available for us, it’s a big blow. But for him as well, it’s something that is difficult to take.”

Arsenal had originally hoped Cazorla could make a return in January, but the midfielder himself said the latest surgery would push that date back — although he did not set a new target.

Wenger, though, said he had not spoken to Cazorla’s doctor yet and refused to rule out a quick return.

“I hope he will be all right, and that he will be back with us in January,” Wenger said. “I don’t know what happened with the surgery today, if it will put him back or not. I have to speak with the doctor in the morning.”