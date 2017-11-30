- Advertisement -

Legendary French midfielder Marcel Desailly has tipped Nigeria to be one of the surprise teams at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

However, the former Chelsea FC and AC Milan player has rued the absence of Nigeria’s rivals Ghana from next year’s World Cup which will be hosted by Russia.

Desailly, who was born in Accra, Ghana, decided to play for France during his playing career and he enjoyed a lot of success with the European side.

The retired defender-cum-midfielder was part of the France team that won the 1998 FIFA World Cup, 2000 UEFA European Championship, and FIFA Confederation Cup twice in 2001, and 2003.

”My native Ghana did not get into the final part,” Desailly told Sport Express Russia.

“This is my spiritual wound. But other African teams are able to surprise.

”And Nigeria , which has a strong squad, and the Arab countries – Tunisia, Egypt,” the 49-year-old continued.

“Perhaps, the moment has come when a team from Africa will finally reach the semifinals.”

The draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals will be conducted on Friday.