Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp concedes a January transfer might be necessary in order to salvage his World Cup hopes.

The Germany international made his first appearance of the season in Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Troyes, with head coach having preferred Alphonse Areola between the posts up until this point.

Trapp joined Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Bernd Leno in Germany’s triumphant Confederations Cup squad earlier this year and Manuel Neuer’s on-going injury problems bring the competition for goalkeeping places in Joachim Low’s Russia 2018 squad into sharper focus.

“Of course, I’ve said that a player needs to play regularly in order to go to the World Cup,” Trapp told reporters after his clean sheet return.

“It’s normal. I’ve never seen a coach call someone up who wasn’t playing.

“But we’ll see what happens. Now is not the time to talk about my future.”

Trapp added: “It [the transfer window] is close but we still have six or seven games to win, then we’ll see what happens during the break.

“I’ve said that I’m happy here, despite my situation. I’ve also had some good talks with the coaches, which is important.”