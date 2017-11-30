- Advertisement -

Former Super Eagles head coach Christian Chukwu says the team must be ready to face any opposition at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The draw for the mundial will hold on Friday, December 1. The Nigeria is already placed in Pot 4, the supposedly weakest of the four pots.

That could pit the West Africans against heavyweights like Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Belgium, and the likes.

But Chukwu is unperturbed with the prospect of facing those big guns and has rather challenged the team to put up their best in the tournament.

“It’s good to pray for a favourable or easy draw, but it is important to prepare very well and have the belief that you can conquer any opposition,” Chukwu said.‎

“Our team is young and we have a lot of quality players that can face any opposition in the world. I believe we will do well in Russia irrespective of the opposition.

“The World Cup is also not meant for boys, it is for real men. If you want to be rated highly or respected, then you must beat the best.

“One thing is to be placed in an easy group and become complacent or grouped with the top teams and prepare for a bigger battle ahead.

“I believe if we get the key things right like adequate preparation, players bonus and other ones, we will do well in Russia.”

The Super Eagles were the first African team to qualify for Russia 2018, and were unbeaten throughout the qualifiers, bagging four wins and two draws.