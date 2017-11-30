- Advertisement -

Gernot Rohr, Super Eagles technical adviser, says Obafemi Martins stands a chance of being included in his World Cup plans if he maintains his scoring form.

Rohr told ESPN that he is willing to add Martins to his squad to increase his striking options.

“Yes, the door is open to all our best players, including Martins,” Rohr said.

“He is scoring a lot of goals and we need to get competition for all the positions, especially centre-forward.

“For now, we have Kelechi (Iheanacho) who is playing not all the time. (But) we played with Kelechi against Argentina and he did well.

- Advertisement -

“Then Anthony Nwakaeme also did well against Algeria and Odion Ighalo, who is injured now, did very well against Cameroon.

“But we have also other players, like the young boy Victor Osimhen, and we have to look everywhere.

“We have a lot of opportunities for the strikers, and so Martins, if he is scoring goals, will be welcome.”

Martins, who plays in China for Shanghai Shenhua, has scored 16 goals in 39 appearances, with his last goal coming in Sunday’s 3-2 win over SIPG.

The victory helped his team win the Chinese FA Cup title.