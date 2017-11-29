- Advertisement -

Brian Oladipo Idowu is still relishing his fairy-tale start to life as a Super Eagles player.

Idowu, who was invited to the Nigerian national team in November, scored on his international debut against Argentina.

The defender who plies his trade with Russian side, FC Amkar Perm, relived the “emotional” experience in an interview with Amkar Perm.

“I watched as a real football fan of John Obi Mikel, who at Chelsea took all the big titles, on Ndidi and Ihenacho, who play in Leicester, Iwobi at London’s Arsenal. A lot of good players whose games I used to watch on TV. And then they greet me and now we are together in the same team.

“The atmosphere and the training process were positive, a lot of jokes during warm-up, for example. And I think everyone saw a video where I played a song on a chair, as traditionally done by all newcomers – this is one of the positive moments that were in the team.

“Over the past two years, the goal for Nigeria, of course, is the brightest event for me because it came in my first match for the country.

“There were a lot of fans inside the stadium.When the ball flew into the goal, I did not even believe that I really managed to score on my debut.

“I was emotional after the game. Everyone was happy for me when I scored, and it’s nice.”